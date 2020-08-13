Overnight storms could bring severe weather into Friday morning

Today: a slight chance for showers and small thunderstorms with a cloudy start to the day. Clouds will decrease and make way for afternoon sunshine. Highs will return to the 70s along the Hwy 2 corridor to the around 90° in the I-94 corridor. Most of us will warm to the 80s. Light and variable wind will become northwesterly at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are likely along a cold front. A few storms in southern ND could become strong to severe. Golf ball size hail and gusts to 70 mph are possible. The timing will be after midnight to the early morning hours on Friday.

Friday: Rain and storms exit to the east through the first half of the day as highs return to the 70s and 80s. Northwesterly wind 10-20 mph.