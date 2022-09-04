NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — When particles from the sun charged with energy begin to strike molecules and atoms in Earth’s atmosphere, the collision results in a spectacular arrangement that can be seen in the night sky.

The dancing lights have always meant different things to different people. The Inuit thought that they were the spirits of their ancestors. The Norse believed it was the breath of soldiers who died in combat and went to Valhalla in the afterlife, or the gleaming armor of the Valkyries who led them there. Even if we don’t attribute the same mystique to these natural wonders, they still serve to capture the imagination of people across the world with their mysterious and fantastic appearance.

The lights are so beautiful, in fact, that plenty of citizens across the state have sent KX phenomenal pictures of the aurora. So many that we can’t fit them all on our social pages! Here are a few of our favorite photographs of the Aurora Borealis across North Dakota, sent in by our viewers across the past week.

North of Butte. (Image Credit: Tanner Verbitsky)

Photo taken at the North Portal USA/Canadian border. (Image Credit: Myranda Brown)

Photo taken two miles east of Maxbass. (Image Credit: Randi Streich)

Photo of the aurora taken at Sunset Bay on Lake Metigoshe at 3:28 a.m on Saturday morning. (Image Credit: Nick Bahl)

Photographed near Rugby. (Image Credit: Macy Smestad)

Photograph taken above Lake Harmon. (Image Credit: Isabel Oliveira)

Photo taken eight miles northeast of Minot. (Image Credit: Shane Hamilton)

The Aurora Borealis and Big Dipper, visible between the MAFB and Lansford. (Image Credit: Eric Pearson)

Photo taken in Newtown Marina. (Image Credit: Debby Muscha)

Photo taken behind a house in Velva. during a marshmallow-roasting session. (Image Credit: DeAnna Mascol) Viewer-submitted Aurora Borealis pictures

Do you have your own aurora photos to send? Or another amazing picture or video you’d love to see on KX? Learn how to submit your media to us here, and they may be featured on our digital page or news broadcasts!