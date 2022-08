NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re definitely not in Kansas anymore, we’re in North Dakota, and McLean County was hit by not one but TWO tornadoes on Monday. One was near Ruso and the other by Strawberry Lake.

One of our viewers got both of them on camera:

Courtesy: Mark Malzer

We had viewers from the area sending us a ton of photos and videos of the weather event, CHECK IT OUT:

Courtesy: Karla Erickson

Courtesy: Michael Berry

Courtesy: Kari Dahl Gratton

Courtesy: Scarlett Presser

Courtesy: Jill Neva Borth

Damage from the Tornado, Courtesy: Karla Erickson

Courtesy: Tracy Heidrich

Courtesy: Kathy Baer

Courtesy: Mark Malzer