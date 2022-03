Today: Mostly sunny skies as highs will mainly warm to the 40s and 50s with NW winds to 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Quiet and mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s with light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds through the day. Highs warm to mainly the 50s. There will be a few cool spots in the NE to the 30s and 40s. Southerly winds could become a little breezy at 10-20 MPH.