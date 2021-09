Today: Light rain showers mainly in northern ND. Highs will be much cooler today and mainly in the 60s and 70s. NW winds will increase behind a cold front to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Light rain in southern ND behind the exiting cold front. We’ll have some of the coldest lows we’ve seen this season with patchy frost possible.

Friday: A cold start to the day with increasing afternoon clouds. Highs return to the 60s and 70s. WSW winds 10-15 MPH.