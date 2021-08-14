Possible record-breaking heat followed by cooler temps

Tonight: Clear skies with lows falling to the 50s and 60s. Light southerly wind.

Sunday: Hot and sunny as temperatures heat to the 90s and triple digits. Southerly winds stay relatively light at 10-15 MPH.

The wildfire smoke may be back in the coming days as the pattern that will bring the extreme heat could also allow for some smoke to funnel back into North Dakota.

Monday will bring widespread triple digits. We’ll have to monitor the wildfire smoke because if it does move back in, it could dampen the temperatures slightly. By midweek, clouds and rain will help to keep us much cooler. The pattern will bring widespread 70s for the second half of the week.