Possible Severe Thunderstorms Arrive Tomorrow

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 50s and 60s, and current thunderstorms across eastern Montana may move into parts of the state overnight. Tomorrow is expected to be warm with increasing humidity from a southeasterly wind. Incoming upper-level energy will bring increasing chances for thunderstorms, in the afternoon during peak heating. Heat and humidity in the atmosphere will raise instability levels, and as such, some storms will have the potential to reach severe levels, with hail and damaging winds the main concern. Rain chances will stay with us for Friday with more afternoon storm development possible, particularly across central North Dakota. Sunshine and hot temperatures look likely to make a comeback for the weekend, but further rain chances are possible by early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder