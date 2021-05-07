Precipitation Chances Ramping Up Overnight

Clouds and rain chances will be increasing from the southwest as low-pressure works its way out of the Bighorn Mountain range in Wyoming. Lows will dip down into the 30s overnight with a strong easterly wind at times. Daytime temperatures tomorrow will be much cooler with extensive cloud cover, and will not warm up much at all through the day. A number of spots, especially across the southwest, will only warm up a few degrees from their recorded overnight lows. Look for widespread rain across much of our area by dawn tomorrow, with pockets of heavier rain possible. As a wet-bulbing effect occurs, some of the precipitation may turn to snow with light accumulations possible. A few rain and snow showers may linger into Sunday morning with temperatures warming only slightly Sunday. By next week we’ll end up closer to more seasonal May averages. Chances for widespread precipitation look to return by the end of next week.