Today: A very windy and blustery day. The Wind Advisory will last from 10 am to 8 pm. NW winds 25-30 mph, gusting to 40-50 mph. Increasing clouds with highs in the 50s.

Tonight: A slow decrease in the wind with sustained speeds from the NW at 10-15 mph. Lows will be cold and in the 30s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a lot less wind. Highs will be cold in the upper 40s to lower 50s. NW 10-15 mph.