Prepare For a Cooler 4th Of July

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Scattered rain with a few isolated storms. The northerly wind will stay light at around 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chances for severe weather in Southern ND as early as late afternoon and could last to around midnight. Golf ball size hail will be another concern with 60 mph wind gusts. Heavy downpours will also be a concern.

Independence Day: Partly sunny with isolated and scattered rain chances. Severe weather is not anticipated as highs stay cool and in the 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Highs stay in the 70s.