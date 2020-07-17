Prepare for dangerous heat & severe storms

Today: Mostly sunny skies through the morning with an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon ahead of a chance for storms. Storms will fire off in west-central ND by the afternoon and push east through the evening. Large hail up to 2″ and gusts to 75 mph are possible. Heavy downpours could also bring a localized flooding hazard. Highs today will heat to the 80s and 90s with a Heat Advisory for south central ND as heat index values could get as high as 100°. South winds 10-20 mph. gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storms continue to push east as another line pushes in from the west. A few strong storms are possible. Lows will drop to the 60s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms with a marginal risk for severe storms. Highs will be much cooler and in the 70s and 80s. NW wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.