Prepare for the arctic cold to stick around all week

Today: A bitterly cold start to this new week with a bitterly cold ending. Highs today will mostly be in the single digits both above and below zero. NW winds 10-15 mph. Wind chills will be as low as -50° in the north.

Tonight: Lows will fall to -15° to -20°. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Westerly 5-10 mph. Wind chills will drop to around -30° to -50°.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs returning to the single digits both above and below zero. Westerly winds will bring low wind chills all day. W 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.