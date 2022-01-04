Prepare for wind and snow followed by life-threatening cold

Today: A colder afternoon as most temperatures will either stay or fall to the single digits. Increasing snow from the west will bring light snow accumulation for the day with a trace to 3″ for many locations – especially in the north. NW winds will increase to 25-35 MPH, gusting to 40-50 MPH.

Tonight: Snow will slowly exit but bring an additional trace to 2″. The highest amounts will be in the NE around the Turtle Mountains. The NW winds will stay strong all night which will bring blowing and drifting snow. Lows will fall from -5° to -15°.

Wednesday: light snow could linger in parts of the east but end by morning. Blowing and drifting snow will continue to stay an issue – especially during the morning commute. A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for the far west. Most of our wind chill will stay around -25° to -35° all day. Highs will range from -5° to -10°.