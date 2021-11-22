Quiet Weather Before A Cold Front Arrives

Mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s for most overnight, while tomorrow will see temperatures warming back up into the 40s and 50s across the viewing area. Expect increasing clouds tomorrow ahead of an incoming cold front dropping in from the north. This cold front will bring increasing chances for snow showers by Wednesday morning, along with breezy northwest winds and much colder air. Daytime highs for Wednesday won’t warm up out of the 20s for a majority of our area, with snow showers gradually tapering off from northwest to southeast through the day. Temperatures will quickly begin to modify starting Thanksgiving, and we’ll feel temperatures close to seasonal averages for Turkey Day, mostly back into the 30s. A mild pattern develops to finish the week and into the weekend, with above-average temperatures and a slight chance for precipitation late Friday night and into Saturday morning.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder