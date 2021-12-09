Quiet Weather for at Least a Little While

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures tonight will fall into the single digits to the northeast, the 20s across our southwest, and teens in between. Clouds will increase from the west as a powerful system gathers strength to our south. However, a quiet weather pattern will build in for us to finish off the week and into the weekend, as afternoon high temperatures will remain slightly above average tomorrow and Saturday. Sunday, however, will be much warmer as an upper-level ridge builds in, pushing temperatures well back into the 40s. For the first half of next week, expect mild temperatures and dry conditions. By Wednesday, chances for snow may increase ahead of a powerful storm system that’s been hinted at by the latest data.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.