We are entering our severe weather season and the SKYWARN training program is perfect for you and everyone in your family to learn about severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash floods. Most importantly you will learn how to keep you and your family safe. There will be many more of them over the next several weeks so check the NWS Bismarck home page to find out when there will be a free program near you.
