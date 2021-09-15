Rain Chances Ahead For Some

A cold front passing through tonight will swing winds back around from a northerly direction as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will feature daytime highs in the 60s and 70s, with a chance for rain showers, mainly across our northern counties. Friday will see the return of typical mid-September temperatures and dry conditions, but summer-like weather will return once more this weekend, as highs in the 90s will be possible, especially out west, with plenty of sunshine. Confidence is beginning to grow in cooler temperatures and elevated chances for rain by the first half of next week as an upper-level trough emerges from the west.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder