Rain chances are looking more likely for the weekend

Today: Mostly sunny with a few clouds moving into northern ND as a cold front arrives. A 20% chance for showers and storms with the cold front but we’ll mainly feel the impact with cooler temperatures and stronger wind. Highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 80s. NW winds will increase to 20-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy as lows fall again to the 40s and 50s. Wind will lighten to 10-15 MPH from the NW.

Saturday: Increasing clouds as highs rebound to the 70s and 80s. Late afternoon storm chances in far western ND. A few could become strong but they’re not at expected to become severe at this time. SW winds 10-15 MPH.

Saturday Night: Rain and storms are likely as many get a chance at a trace to up to an inch (between Sat night and Sunday). Lows will fall mainly to the 50s. Northerly winds will stay around 10-15 MPH.

Father’s Day: Showers are likely. They should exit the east by the afternoon but daytime highs will be much cooler and in the 60s and 70s. NW wind 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH.

