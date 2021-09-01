Rain Chances Overnight and Into Tomorrow

Chances for rain and perhaps some thunder will persist overnight and into tomorrow morning. Cooler and drier air moving in will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s across our far northwest, with more mild lows down into the low 60s expected in our eastern counties. We’ll continue to feel cooler weather tomorrow as winds begin to arrive out of the northwest and rain moves to the east, with a little sunshine possible by the afternoon. Breezy conditions, temperatures at or slightly below seasonal averages, and mostly dry conditions build in Friday and into the upcoming holiday weekend.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder