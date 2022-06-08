Temperatures tonight will drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s as clouds overspread our area. Temperatures continue to hover near seasonal averages tomorrow as daytime highs reach the 70s. Chances for rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow as low pressure and a surface trough move across our area. Friday looks to remain dry, but the heat really builds in this weekend as an upper-level ridge amplifies over the Northern Plains. At the same time, energy will arrive from the west, increasing the chances for thunderstorms, particularly late in the day Sunday and Monday. With potential ingredients in place, severe weather will be possible during this timeframe.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder