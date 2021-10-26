Rain chances ramp up through the day

Today: Cloudy skies with rain chances beginning along the MT/ND border as early as this morning. Those rain chances will push east slowly through the day. More than likely making its way to central ND by this evening. Highs will stay in the 40s with a few lower 50s. SE winds will be breezy for central and eastern ND. Much lighter in the west as the winds will shift to become northwesterly as the rain moves in.

Tonight: Rain likely with an accumulation of a few tenths of an inch. Lows will stay in the 30s and 40s – above freezing, so the precip type will stay all rain.

Wednesday: As the rain moves east, clouds will slowly clear from west to east. Highs warm to the mid to upper 50s. Western winds 10-20 MPH.