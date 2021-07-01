Rain Chances Returning to the Forecast Soon

Clear skies will continue tonight with southeasterly winds and temperatures falling into the 60s. Daytime highs for tomorrow will reach well into the 90s, with perhaps the hottest day coming Saturday as the upper-level ridge from the west builds directly overhead. Some locales Saturday may approach triple-digits, however, there will be a weak front entering the picture by later in the day. There may be a few showers and thunderstorms later in the day as the front moves in, with slightly cooler temperatures across our northern counties Sunday. The weather pattern next week appears to be cooler (although still warmer than average) with increasing chances for rain.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder