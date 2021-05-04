Rain Chances Will Remain With Us Overnight

Chances for rain will remain with us overnight, particularly across our southern counties. By early tomorrow morning, rain could switch over briefly to snow, with only trace accumulations expected. Look for temperatures to drop down into the 30s before warming back into the 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon. High-pressure building in will give us seasonal temperatures and a good amount of sunshine Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, a more active pattern returns with increased chances for precipitation and cooler temperatures as an area of lower pressure emerges from the west. Temperatures are expected to stay near early May averages to end the weekend and into next week.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder