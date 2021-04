Today: Overcast with scattered rain chances. Mainly for southern ND. Highs will return to the 50s with a light easterly wind. Many areas in the south could see a trace to around a quarter of an inch of moisture.

Tonight: Scattered rain in southern ND as lows stay above freezing and mainly in the 30s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with much warmer daytime highs in the 60s. The wind looks to stay light and variable.