Rain is finally on the way!

A pattern change will bring much needed rain to the area. There is nothing to suggest steady rain for several days, in fact there may be many hours over the next 6 days where it doesn’t rain. But overall, with several chances between tomorrow night and Monday night we should all see some soaking rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms.

The images are simply a snapshot in time from two long range models and it’s extremely likely it will change over the next few days. However, if you notice, the graphics only go out until Saturday morning and we will still have chances of rain thru Monday. Keep your fingers crossed!