Rain Is Winding Down (For Now)

Tonight’s temperatures will drop into the 40s and lower 50s, making for a chilly start to the weekend. Rain will wind down by early tomorrow morning, and with a return to sunshine temperatures will rebound slightly, although daytime highs will still remain below-average. Another system will then push back into the area Sunday, bringing more rain and thunderstorms, some of which may reach stronger levels. An active pattern is expected to continue through much of next week with seasonal warmth and more chances for rain.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder