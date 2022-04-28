Rain chances will increase from southwest to northeast overnight a potent upper-level system and associated surface low gather strength. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s and low 40s. With extensive cloud cover daytime highs will mostly be stuck in the 40s for afternoon highs tomorrow. Heavier rain will begin to develop later tomorrow afternoon across central North Dakota as a stronger surface low deepens and moves out of Colorado. Winds will also strengthen out of the north in response to the low, making for a cold, wet, and windy end to the week. New data now suggests that the system will move further east than previously anticipated, meaning that rain may wind down by Saturday morning across our western counties. Chances for precipitation do last through the day Saturday across central North Dakota, with a chance for snow to mix in. Accumulations of snow look to remain minimal, as temperatures will mostly remain above freezing. Precipitation chances wind down Sunday, but an active pattern will continue into next week with temperatures remaining below average for early May.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder