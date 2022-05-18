Temperatures tonight will mostly drop into the 40s as clouds increase from the west. Chances for rain will increase quickly tomorrow morning, and temperatures will remain relatively cool. Highs will reach the 50s for most, although a few spots may reach up to 60F with some afternoon sun. Temperatures will be well below average as we finish the week, with a cold front arriving from the north later tomorrow night. It’s not out of the question that snow may mix into the rain early Friday morning, with light accumulations possible. Saturday will feature well below average temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and a few lingering showers behind the front. By Sunday temperatures will begin to rebound back to late May averages, with a warmer outlook by next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder