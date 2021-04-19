Rain, snow, and 60s all it the same week

Today: Partly sunny with a slight chance for scattered rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s with increasing northerly wind. NW 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Tonight: A few scattered snow showers could bring a very light accumulation. Lows will fall to the 20s. NW winds 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Another cool day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A slight chance for scattered snow could bring a very light snow accumulation of less than half an inch. NW 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.