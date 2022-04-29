Steady rain will continue to fall overnight across central North Dakota as a stronger surface low deepens and moves out of Colorado. Winds will also strengthen out of the north in response to the low, making for a cold, wet, and windy end to the week. New data now suggests that the system will move further east than previously anticipated, meaning that rain may wind down by Saturday morning across our western counties, with a sharp cutoff of steady rain through the day further east towards the US83 corridor. A Wind Advisory will go into effect early tomorrow morning across the southern half of the state with winds gusting over 40mph expected in these areas. Precipitation chances wind down Sunday, with perhaps some afternoon sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Temperatures will likely warm slowly through next week, with additional precipitation chances seemingly low at this point.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder