Rain & storms today with a midweek temperature spike

Today: Showers and thunderstorms are likely to move through much of southern ND. Around a trace to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible. More under a thunderstorm. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s with the wind shifting to become NW behind the rain and it will stay around 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Exiting showers with a decrease in cloud cover. Cooler lows in the 40s. WNW winds of 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with seasonable highs. Widespread 70s. The NW wind will stay light at around 5-10 MPH.