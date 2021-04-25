Rain, Sun, Warm-up all coming our way: Mike’s full forecast 4/25/2021

Some of us woke up to a blanket of snow to start Sunday morning, mainly in the southern half of the state. Off to the southwest, clouds have began clearing and temperatures have warmed up into the 50s. That clearing will not last long, as another round of precipitation is expected heading into the early hours of Monday morning.

Temperatures will remain below average for Monday, as there will still be widespread cloud cover, and chances for precipitation throughout the day. Slightly heavier precipitation is expected northeast of Bismarck by Monday evening. Most of the precipitation will fall in the form of rain, as temperatures will get into the 40s and 50s for most of the state.

Precipitation will not be a drought buster, but with the cooler temperatures, less of that moisture will evaporate. This allows more of that moisture to dampen our soils.

By Tuesday, the clouds will begin to move to the southeast and clearer conditions are expected. There will be some chances for a few passing clouds, but the sunshine will allow temperatures to warm up back to at least average by the middle of the week, with above average temperatures heading into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea