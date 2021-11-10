Rain today and snow tomorrow, big changes are on the way

Today: Rain will slowly push east today as highs return to the 40s. Light rain accumulation of around a tenth of an inch is possible with morning rain. Areas in the far west have a chance at a little afternoon sunshine. Winds will increase from the NW to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds from the north with a slight chance for light rain/snow. Lows will fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday: A rain-snow mix will drop in from Canada. Light snow accumulation is possible. As we meet the evening and overnight cooling, we’ll see a changeover to light snow. Areas around Minot and to the NE could see around 2″. Strong NW wind gusting up to 55 MPH will reduce visibility and make for hazardous travel. Snow pushes out of the east by Friday morning.