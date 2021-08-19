Rain Will Fall Across the State Over the Next 36 Hours

Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue to move in from the southwest overnight as energy in the atmosphere moves overhead. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s. By tomorrow, temperatures will be below average with highs in the 60s for many and good chances for continued widespread rainfall as the main energy of the upper-level system tracks across the state. Rain winds down by early Saturday morning, and with a return to sunshine temperatures will rebound slightly, although daytime highs will still remain below-average. Another system will then push back into the area Sunday, bringing more rain and thunderstorms, some of which may reach stronger levels. An active pattern is expected to continue through much of next week with seasonal warmth and more chances for rain.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder