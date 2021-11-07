Ready For A Bit Of Rain Or Snow? Find out more with your #OneMinuteForecast 11/7

“If you’re walking along, going through the parks, in stores or restaurants; keep an eye open for anyone outside asking you for help. If you know of any information report any findings to the police. Sgt. Gaddis is looking for any tips,” said. Darius Hurdle, Father of Chase Hurdle.

Darius Hurdle refuses to give up on the search to locate his missing 18-year-old son Chase Hurdle. Hurdle disappeared Tuesday after leaving Bismarck High School.