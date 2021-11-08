Ready For A Little Snow This Week? Find out more with your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Daily Pledge
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
BestReviews
Top Stories
Morton County seeks input on future of Veterans Memorial Wall
Gallery
Top Stories
ND Department of Ag awarded $500,000 grant to help producers
Gas prices continue to rise after Labor Day
‘We have a lot of new people this year that are experiencing some hardships’: Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign starts soon
Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Scoreboards
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
2021 Pro Football Challenge
NFL Big Game Bound
China 2022
Top Stories
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs featuring Ian Busche
Video
Top Stories
Basketball: Mon-Dak tournament ends, Bismarck State falls in women’s championship game
Video
Plays of the Week – November 7
Video
Football: East teams dominate on semifinal Saturday in 9B and 11B
Video
Swimming: Minot girls win WDA title for the first time since 2014
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
Think Big…Shop Small
Veterans Voices
North Dakota’s Hidden History
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
KX Sport Show
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
North Dakota Hidden History
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday: Sponsored by Crosstown Brewdown
Business Spotlight
Coffee Talk: Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Critter Conversations
Daily Stretch: Sponsored by The Studio – Wellness Community of Mandan
Healthy Living
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Grillin’ Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
Music with Michael
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel Sponsored by United Tribes Technical College
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff: Sponsored by White House Realty
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio 7-0-Fun
Studio Entertainment
Tee’d Up Sponsored by Golf Etc.
Trivia Treat: Sponsored by Brick Oven Bakery
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Ready For A Little Snow This Week? Find out more with your #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/8
Weather
by:
Tom Schrader
Posted:
Nov 8, 2021 / 03:00 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 8, 2021 / 02:53 PM CST
Close
You have been added to Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Sign Up
Latest Top Stories
Morton County seeks input on future of Veterans Memorial Wall
Gallery
ND Department of Ag awarded $500,000 grant to help producers
Gas prices continue to rise after Labor Day
‘We have a lot of new people this year that are experiencing some hardships’: Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign starts soon
Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts
Montana casino shooting victims include couple from Williston
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Home for the Holidays
2021 Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Visit Veterans Voices
Get all your local sports scores HERE
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
2021 Pro Football Challenge
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Montana casino shooting victims include couple from Williston
UPDATE: Missing Minot woman found deceased, investigation continues
Rep. Jeff Hoverson catches COVID-19, must miss his anti-mandate rally
Someone You Should Know: The Mandan man behind so many reasons to celebrate, the National Day Calendar
Video
Gas prices continue to rise after Labor Day