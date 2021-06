Storms (possibly severe) may begin developing soon in the southcentral and into northern South Dakota. The odds aren’t great at any one location, but there seems to be a good setup for some storms to fire off.

If there are any storms in the north tonight , they likely won’t be severe

There is a lot of data showing that tomorrow night could be much more active than tonight. And like tonight, large hail to the size of eggs along with winds to 70 mph could be part of the strongest storms. While tornadoes aren’t “likely” either night, they will be possible.