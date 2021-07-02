Record-breaking heat is possible again today

Today: It’s a “rinse and repeat” kind of forecast with another hot day and sunshine. Highs will heat to the mid to upper 90 as SE winds increase to 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 20s. SE winds 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs heat to the 90s and even to around 100°. A slight chance for a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Severe weather is not favored. Patchy smoke from wildfires in Canada could make its way into North Dakota through the day. South winds 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH.

The “heat dome” that has a firm grip over much of North Dakota looks to loosen up over the weekend and bring slightly cooler temps early next week. Some areas by Tuesday could hit the 70s for daytime highs with rain/storm chances.