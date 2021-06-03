Record-breaking heat is possible today

Today: A very hot day is in store as a ridge of very hot air will continue to influence the Upper Plains. Widespread 90s with a light westerly wind. Low dew points will keep the sticky factor low under mostly sunny skies.

Our daytime highs are hotter than other areas of the country that are usually much hotter than us!

For Thursday June, 3 2021

Tonight: A warm and tranquil night with mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s and 70s.

Friday: Record-breaking heat is likely across the state. Highs will heat to the 90s and triple digits. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette, Sheridan, and Wells counties. This is due to the very low humidity and the stronger SW winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25-30 MPH. Mostly sunny skies all day with a cold front bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms to northern ND. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe weather in the north by late afternoon.

For the latest forecast updates and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/