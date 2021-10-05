Record-breaking heat today with a big cool down in the works

Today: Mostly sunny with record-breaking heat possible. Highs return to the 80s and 90s. With the breezy southerly wind and low relative humidity, a Red Flag Warning goes into effect (For NW ND and E. MT) at 12 PM and lasts through 7 PM CDT.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s. Southerly wind 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Wednesday: Increasing high clouds with increasing heat and fire weather concerns. We’ll return to the 80s with increasing southerly wind to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH. This has already prompted a Fire Weather Watch for all of western ND.