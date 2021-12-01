Record-breaking warmth and snow in the same forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with strong wind and possibly record-breaking highs. Increasing westerly wind could get as high as 35 MPH, gusting to 55 MPH. Highs will average about 20 to 30 degrees above normal this time of year with many 50s and 60. A few showers are possible in the NE around the Turtle Mountains by late afternoon through early evening.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows mainly in the 30s. Northwesterly winds 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: A slight chance for a rain/snow mix in NE ND. Highs will range from the 30s in the NE around Bottineau to the 60s in the far SW around Bowman. ESE winds 5-10 MPH.