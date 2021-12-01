Record-breaking warmth and snow in the same forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with strong wind and possibly record-breaking highs. Increasing westerly wind could get as high as 35 MPH, gusting to 55 MPH. Highs will average about 20 to 30 degrees above normal this time of year with many 50s and 60. A few showers are possible in the NE around the Turtle Mountains by late afternoon through early evening.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows mainly in the 30s. Northwesterly winds 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: A slight chance for a rain/snow mix in NE ND. Highs will range from the 30s in the NE around Bottineau to the 60s in the far SW around Bowman. ESE winds 5-10 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.