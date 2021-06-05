Record high temperatures blanket much of North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Record heat hit North Dakota, reaching a historic level in Bismarck. National Weather Service data showed a high of 106 degrees at the Bismarck airport on Friday.

The agency says it’s the second-earliest the city has hit triple digits — the earliest was May 27, 1934.

It’s the earliest in the year the city has hit 106, and the first time since July 23, 2007. Reports say it smashed Bismarck’s record high for June 4 of 95, set in 1988.

Minot, Jamestown and Dickinson also broke high temperature records for the date on Friday.