Relief From the Cold Around the Corner

Readings will again be down into the teens and 20s below 0 by early tomorrow morning, with daytime highs tomorrow only reaching the single digits and teens below 0. Light winds will lead to dangerous wind chills, and Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories have been posted. Saturday will feature dangerous cold once more, but relief from the bitter cold will arrive Sunday as temperatures quickly warm back into the 20s, and we’ll stay away from the deep freeze for at least a few days early next week! The next chance for snow accumulations will be Tuesday.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder