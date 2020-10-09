Robert’s Friday morning One Minute Forecast 10-9

Friday: Plenty of sunshine across the KX area with gusty winds. We will have a cold front crossing the region through the morning hours mainly leading to a wind shift from westerly to northwesterly. Highs today will top out in the lower to mid 70s south to lower 60s across the International border.

Tonight: Cooler and breezy with lows tonight in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will remain gusty out of the northwest, gusting to between 25-30 mph.