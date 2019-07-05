Robert’s Friday Morning Weather Blog 7-5-19

Happy Friday everyone!

Here’s hoping your Independence Day festivities were not impacted too much by the weather.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, we’ve got another chance for afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances…in fact, the Storm Prediction Center placing Bowman and Adams Counties under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today, meaning isolated severe storms are possible…

Here’s a look at the radar for this afternoon and you can see those possible severe thunderstorms…

Here’s a look at your forecast today for Bismarck…

In the Minot area, things should be quieter today…