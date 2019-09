Well if you have weekend plans that involve the outdoors…hopefully you can push them to Sunday because Saturday looks wet.

First, we’ve got a great Friday shaping up with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s…

By tonight clouds will be on the increase and rain will overspread the area after midnight…

The Saturday rainfall could drop an inch or two of rain across a good section of the KX area…

And if that’s not bad enough, more rain is possible Monday.