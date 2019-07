Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun. Highs will end up in the 80s and 90s with muggy conditions. West and NW wind will stay around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. There's a marginal risk for severe storms in the I-94 corridor. The hazards will be large hail and damaging wind.

Tonight: Lows in the 60s with mostly clear skies and light northwesterly wind.