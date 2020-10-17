Robert’s Saturday Evening One Minute Forecast 10-17

Tonight: Cold. I can't really sugar coat that. Well see partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the mid teens for most locations. In places where skies clear completly, temperatures in the single digits cannot be ruled out. The gusty winds will also result in wind chills hovering between zero and 10 above.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. cold and breezy. Highs will be stuck in the upper 20s and lower to mid 30s for most of us. Winds will be gusty once again out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.