Robert’s Saturday Evening One Minute Forecast 10-31

Tonight: Windy early, then gusty winds will diminish after midnight. Lows tonight will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Wind chills will flirt with zero, if not slightly below zero. Skies will be mostly clear.

Sunday: Still breezy, but not nearly as windy. Expect plenty of Sunshine with highs Sunday topping out in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Much warmer weather is expected into early next week.