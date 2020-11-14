Robert’s Saturday Evening One Minute Forecast 11-14

A cold front will sweep across the state overnight and through tomorrow morning, bringing strong westerly winds through the day tomorrow. Winds will be strongest across our southwest, and it is here where a Wind Advisory will go into effect tomorrow morning. Daytime highs tomorrow will generally reach the 30s to the west and 40s across central North Dakota. There will also be a slight chance for rain and snow showers, particularly in the afternoon, although accumulations will remain very light if anything at all. Sunday will feature more sunshine and daytime highs once again in the 30s and 40s. Another quick-moving system will bring outside chances for snow Sunday evening, with the best chances across our northern counties. Next week will feature mostly dry weather, breezy conditions at times, and some sunshine with daytime highs at or slightly above seasonal averages. Some data at this time is hinting at a more active pattern by next weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder